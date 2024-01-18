Epigenetics Diagnostics Market To 2028 - Key Market Drivers & Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Epigenetics Diagnostics Market has valued at USD 12.25 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project steady growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.25% through 2028. In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, one of the most promising and innovative fields gaining prominence is epigenetics diagnostics. Epigenetics, the study of changes in gene expression or cellular phenotype without alterations to the underlying DNA sequence, has revolutionized our understanding of various diseases and their potential diagnostics and treatments. The Global Epigenetics Diagnostics Market is at the forefront of this transformation, offering new avenues for personalized medicine and disease management. Epigenetic modifications involve chemical alterations to DNA and histone proteins, which can influence gene activity. These modifications can be heritable and are influenced by environmental factors, making epigenetics a dynamic field for exploring the relationship between genetics and health.



The global burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders is on the rise. Epigenetics diagnostics offer insights into disease susceptibility and progression, allowing for early detection and personalized treatment strategies. Advances in high-throughput sequencing, DNA methylation analysis, and histone modification profiling have made epigenetics diagnostics more accessible and cost-effective, accelerating market growth. The shift towards precision medicine emphasizes tailoring treatments to an individual's unique genetic and epigenetic profile. Epigenetics diagnostics play a crucial role in identifying suitable treatment options. As the global population continues to age, the demand for diagnostic tools that can predict and monitor age-related diseases is increasing. Epigenetics provides valuable insights into age-related changes in gene expression.

Increasing Incidence of Complex Diseases is Driving the Global Epigenetics Diagnostics Market Increasing Pharmaceutical Research and Drug Development is Driving the Global Epigenetics Diagnostics Market

Complexity of Epigenetic Modifications

Lack of Standardization

Data Interpretation and Analysis

Biomarker Discovery

Ethical and Regulatory Issues

Cost and Accessibility Integration into Clinical Practice

Epigenetics Diagnostics Market, By Product:



Reagents

Kits

Instruments

Enzymes Services

Epigenetics Diagnostics Market, By Application:



Oncology Non-oncology

Epigenetics Diagnostics Market, By Technology:



DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation Large noncoding RNA MicroRNA modification

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Element Biosciences, Inc.

Dovetail Genomics LLC.

Illumina, Inc.

ValiRx Plc. Abcam plc

