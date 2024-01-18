One-Of-Its-Kind Micro Book Platform 'Oter' Global App Launches With Easy Access To Over 80,000 Books

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17th January 2024: The global self-improvement market is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 8% from 2023 to 2024. With an estimated value of USD 41.2 billion, the market is projected to reach USD 81.6 billion by 2032. In this scenario, Oter, a self-improvement platform has emerged as a game-changer, reshaping the landscape of personal development.
Launching as the world's first and only Microbook platform, Oter aims to redefine the reading experience - offering practical, actionable-driven insights and advice derived from a vast library of over 80,000 books. The platform uses AI to convert books into easily accessible text and audio lessons, focusing on the essence of self-improvement challenges.
The Microbook concept allows users to invest as little as 15 minutes a day, making self-improvement seamlessly fit into their hectic lives. The platform's structured learning model guides users through a set of goals upon initiation - providing a framework to address life challenges and assisting in accomplishing both, professional and personal goals. Oter encourages a positive "You vs You" mindset through gamification, motivating users to return and consume more valuable insights.
As part of its mission, Oter aims to support over 1 billion young people across the globe in their self-improvement journey. India specifically holds significant importance as a key market for Oter, given that more than 50% of the country's population is under 25, and approximately 65% is under 35 years old. With the growing demand for self-improvement programs within this cohort, Oter is expected to drive market expansion efforts in the country in the near future. The platform's curated goals, challenges, and user journey make it a unique tool for those seeking personal development, bridging the gap between the wisdom of books and their real-world application.
Mr. Gaurav Khanna, the Founder of Oter, says, "Through my travels in recent years, there's one thing that I've noticed is common across cultures - people want to improve their lives. Books, being important tools of self-improvement, are present everywhere. Yet, with the demands of a hectic lifestyle, achieving a work-life balance can be challenging. As an avid reader myself, I faced difficulties in revising and learning from books amid a busy schedule. It was this realization that inspired the creation of Oter." "As they say, a reader lives a thousand lives, we aspire to empower future generations to learn from books conveniently â€“ at their fingertips", he adds.
Today, Oter stands as a global app, transcending regional boundaries and offering a universal platform for self-improvement. With over 1,10,000 downloads, the platform is poised to become a transformative force in the world of personal development, helping everyone, everywhere inch closer to their self-improvement goals, one day at a time.
About Oter:
Oter is a Microbook platform built to support users in their self-improvement journey. In a world inundated with content, Oter stands out as a unique reading experience, providing bite-sized insights for life-sized impact. The self-improvement app has rapidly gained traction with over 110,000 downloads, appealing to users with its vast collection of over 80,000 books. Oter's basic philosophy stems from the age-old tradition of sharing wisdom through books, while also adapting to the contemporary era - Oter leverages AI to present insights in a format tailored for self-improvement. Unique to the app is its gamification aspect, envisaging a "You vs You" mindset and utilizing positive reinforcement techniques to motivate users to return for more. Oter aims to make its users smarter every day - with just 15 minutes at a time!
User :- Shivani Shitlani
Email :...
MENAFN18012024003198003206ID1107740870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.