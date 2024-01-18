Investments, Companies' Expansion: Ukraine, Switzerland Agree On Business Missions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Switzerland will conduct joint missions for domestic businesses to explore opportunities for Swiss companies to invest in the country and opportunities for Ukrainian companies to expand in Switzerland.

According to Ukrinform, citing the Ministry of Economy, these are the results of the Swiss-Ukrainian Roundtable on Recovery and Rebuilding at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 17.

"The business mission is an opportunity for Swiss businesses to see with their own eyes that investing in Ukraine is not only possible, but necessary. That we have regions that are relatively safe and that it is possible to open businesses without waiting for the war to end. In addition, Ukraine is working on expanding its war risk insurance infrastructure and new investment attraction tools. We hope that more Swiss companies will enter the Ukrainian market. Their interest is very strong, and the government is working to create the conditions for this interest to be realized," said Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Volodymyr Kuzio.

For their part, representatives of Swiss companies and business associations assured that they were ready to support feasibility studies of investment projects and join the deregulation reform. The parties agreed to prepare a list of documents that foreign investors believe prevent them from entering the Ukrainian market or working in Ukraine, and these documents will be considered by the interagency working group on deregulation.

The Swiss side noted that they are working on launching a reinsurance market, with the involvement of their Export Credit Agency and private companies. Swiss companies operating in Ukraine also noted an improvement in the business climate last year.

As reported, Switzerland has planned to allocate 1.5 billion francs (about $1.75 billion) to support Ukraine in the framework of international cooperation in 2025-2028.

Photo: Ministry of Economy