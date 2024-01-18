Rukhshana, One Of Afghanistan's First Female Singers, Dies At 80

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghan prominent singer Hamida Aseel, famous as Rukshana, died on December 20th in the United States of America.

Rukshana was the daughter of Aseel Khan Waziri, a general in the Afghan army.

She gained her popularity as a singer in the 1960s and 1970s in Afghanistan and was being credited for being the first among female singers to join the Afghan music industry after Mermon Parwin.

At the height of her popularity, she was exhibited in posters that were widely distributed in Kabul, and her photos also appeared on the covers and magazines of that era.

She reached a larger segment of Afghan society as she could sing in both National languages of Afghanistan (Dari and Pashto).

Rakhshaneh immigrated to the United States from Afghanistan following the political upheavals before 1360 (Solar Hijri Year), she has two children.

Rukhshana became isolated after emigrating and did not continue her musical career.

Her death was confirmed by the admired Shahwali Taranasaz's (Songwriter, Composer) family in a Facebook post, this family was close to Rukhshana.

She died at the age of 80 in Semi Valley in California.

