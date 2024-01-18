Southeast Asia Warehouse Automation Market Expands To USD 1.16 Billion By 2028, Driven By E-Commerce Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Warehouse Automation Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



Amidst advancing technology and the burgeoning e-commerce industry, the Southeast Asia warehouse automation market is projected to experience significant growth. A fresh data-driven analysis points to an increase from USD 0.64 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 1.16 billion by 2028, forecasting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.51% over the five-year period.

Market Growth Catalysts and Key Trends



Warehouse automation in the region is surging due to a confluence of factors including the escalating complexity of production processes, technological advancements, and a dramatic surge in e-commerce activities. Additionally, a rise in tech-savvy startups is poised to infuse dynamism into the market's expansion.

Retail and e-commerce sectors are primed to dominate the warehouse automation market. These sectors are streamlining logistical operations leveraging advanced automation, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and driving revenue growth. The market is also set to benefit from an influx of investment in micro-fulfillment centers, automated cold storage, and a heightened focus on efficient last-mile delivery.

Indonesia Emerges as a Growth Leader



Geographically, Indonesia stands out as a significant contributor to market expansion. The nation's commitment to 'Logistics 4.0' aims to foster a locally integrated distribution system with global connectivity. Indonesia's e-commerce surge, unparalleled among its peers, necessitates an agile and robust warehouse automation backbone to manage increasing transaction volumes and diverse fulfillment models.

Competitive Landscape: Innovations and Collaborations



The Southeast Asia warehouse automation industry is marked by diverse global and regional players, engaging in strategic innovations and collaborations to capture market share. These range from partnerships designed to augment food industry fulfillment, to technological enhancements that improve logistical operations.

Comprehensive Analysis and Expert Insights

The market study is meticulously structured, offering an extensive assessment of the market trends, drivers, and challenges. It provides a panoramic view of the evolving dynamics of warehouse automation in Southeast Asia, spotlighting retail and e-commerce as leading segments and Indonesia as a key market contributor.

This analysis is furnished with insightful commentaries from subject matter experts, further substantiating the research findings. Readers can expect a thorough examination of the market landscape, enabling businesses, investors, and stakeholders to navigate the opportunities and hurdles within the warehouse automation sector.



Emergence of state-of-the-art technological solutions in warehouse automation

Impact of e-commerce trends on warehouse logistics and fulfillment Projections of market growth and regional hotspots in Southeast Asia

While the global pandemic presented challenges, it also accelerated the transition to e-commerce and digitization of logistics, leading to innovative, responsive warehouse automation solutions in Southeast Asia. The new market overview encapsulates this transformative phase, guiding informed decision-making for those navigating the dynamic terrain of warehouse automation.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



ALS Logistic Solutions

Dematic Corp. (kion Group Ag)

DF Automation & Robotics Sdn. Bhd.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Swisslog Holding Ag (kuka Ag)

Gen Surv Robotics

Omron Corporation

PingSpace Sdn Bhd

Sun & Siasun Robot Co., Ltd System Logistics Asia Co. Ltd (krones Group)

