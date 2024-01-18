Energy Management Software Market Forecast To 2028 - Key Market Drivers & Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Management Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Energy Management Software Market was valued at USD 32.08 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 15.19% through 2028.



The Energy Management Software market refers to a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the broader energy industry that focuses on the development, deployment, and utilization of software solutions designed to monitor, analyze, and optimize energy consumption and efficiency in various settings. These settings can include commercial and industrial facilities, residential buildings, and even entire utility grids.

At its core, the EMS market aims to help organizations and individuals better manage their energy resources, reduce energy costs, lower environmental impacts, and enhance overall energy sustainability. EMS solutions encompass a wide range of tools and functionalities, such as real-time data monitoring, energy usage analysis, demand forecasting, and the automation of energy-saving measures.

Driven by the imperative to address climate change, achieve energy savings, and optimize resource utilization, the EMS market has witnessed significant growth. This growth is further propelled by government regulations, corporate sustainability initiatives, and the increasing recognition of energy as a critical component of operational efficiency and competitiveness. The market's evolution also aligns with the global transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, making EMS a pivotal component of modern energy management strategies.

Key Market Drivers



Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings

Regulatory Compliance and Reporting Requirements

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

Increasing Energy Consumption and Demand

Technological Advancements and IoT Integration

Corporate Sustainability Initiatives and ESG Reporting

Financial Incentives and Rebate Programs

Energy Data Transparency and Disclosure Requirements Carbon Pricing and Emissions Trading Schemes



Key Market Challenges



Data Integration and Compatibility Implementation Costs and Resource Constraints

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Energy Management Software Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Energy Management Software Market, By Software:



Cloud Based On Premise

Energy Management Software Market, By Solution:



Carbon Management System

Utility Billing Systems

Customer Information System Demand Response Management

Energy Management Software Market, By End User:



Power & Utilities

Public

Office & Commercial Building

Industrial

Manufacturing

Automotive Oil & Gas

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG

