Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th January 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,563.6 2.9% 0.6% RSISX USD Index 1,537.5 2.9% 0.6%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 10,024.1 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.6 # of Traded Companies 60 Traded Shares (mn)/d 7,870 # of Companies (Up) 13 Total Trades (#/d) 4,541 # of Companies (Down) 24 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,339 # of Companies (Not changed) 23 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,651 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 26.000 20.8% 33.1% Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance NGIR 0.340 17.2% 17.2% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 2.900 16.9% 19.3% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.780 13.0% 13.0% Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. (UCM) INCP 1.780 7.2% 1.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 2.980 -22.6% -40.4% Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 0.800 -14.9% -36.0% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.070 -12.5% -12.5% Iraqi for General Transp. (UCM) SIGT 1.280 -8.6% -8.6% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.300 -7.1% -17.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) National Bank of Iraq BNOI 3,818.3 2,892.7 38.1% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,144.7 867.2 11.4% Fallujah for Const. Mat. (NRM) IFCM 856.6 648.9 8.5% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 803.2 608.5 8.0% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 456.8 346.0 4.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,674 6,643.3 5,032.8 66.3% Industry 1,026 1,593.3 1,207.1 15.9% Telecom 284 804.1 609.2 8.0% Services 352 583.3 441.9 5.8% Hotels&Tourism 122 387.9 293.9 3.9% Insurance 60 6.5 4.9 0.1% Agriculture 17 4.8 3.6 0.0% Investment 6 0.8 0.6 0.0% Grand Total 4,541 10,024.1 7,594.0 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 21.2 bn shares starting Jan. 18 from the capital increase to IQD305.0 bn through 8.3% rights issue and 11.3% bonus issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. National Islamic Bank (BNAI) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 19.9% rights issue to IQD301.0 bn.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



New shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) from the capital increase through a 20% bonus issue to IQD300 bn resumed trading on Jan. 15.

Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) resumed trading on Jan. 16 after holding its postponed AGM on Jan. 5. The bank postponed increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 16% rights issue and 4% bonus issue until after the first quarter of 2024.

Iraqi for General Transportation (SIGT) resumed trading on Jan. 17 after fulfilling its obligations to the ISX regarding the lack of a fixed headquarters. Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) resumed trading on Jan. 18 after holding its AGM on Jan. 13 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.