Greek Crew Member Of Tanker Seized By Iran Released

(MENAFN- IANS) Athens, Jan 19 (IANS) A Greek national, crew member of a tanker that was seized by Iran last week, was released on Thursday, the media reported.

The young trainee on oil tanker "St Nicholas" is returning to Greece following talks with Iranian authorities, according to Greek diplomatic sources.

The Greek-owned and Marshall Island-flagged tanker, with 19 crew members on board, was seized off the coast of Oman on January 11 and was anchored in Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

Efforts are being made for the release of the other 18 crew members, all Filipinos, the tanker manager Empire Navigation said in a statement, adding that they are all in good health and in contact with their families.

The tanker was carrying 145,000 tonnes of crude oil from Basra in Iraq to Aliaga in Turkey.

The Iranian Army said in a statement last week that the country's naval forces had taken control of "St Nikolas" following a judicial order from Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation.

