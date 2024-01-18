“El Hogar Del Compositor” (The Composer's Home) Will Soon Be A Reality In The City Of Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“El Hogar del Compositor” pronto será una realidad

Music Prodcuer Humberto Gatica #yosoyexpocompositor

Singer-songwriter Nicolas Tovar #yosoyexpocompositor

GoFundMe campaign launched for the construction of "El Hogar del Compositor". An initiative by Expo Compositores Foundation, endorsed by multiple Music Stars.

- Pancho BarrazaLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The year 2024 brings extraordinary news for hundreds of Latin American composers and authors thanks to Expo Compositores Foundation , based in Los Angeles, California. This non-profit organization, currently affiliating over 18 thousand industry professionals in the USA, Mexico, and other countries in the region, aims to build "El Hogar del Compositor " in Los Angeles. They announced an intense fundraising campaign through Gofundme, intending to raise 2 million dollars to make this project a reality. Visit for detailed information and to donate to this cause.The foundation has the enthusiastic support of prominent professionals in the music industry committed to spreading the campaign on social media and other channels.Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira stated:“I want to send a big greeting to Expo Compositores, which brings together more than 18 thousand authors from all of Latin America to build El Hogar del Compositor.”Composer and music producer Emilio Estefan congratulated the organizers for their effort to unite aspiring composers with those already recognized.Composer and music producer Humberto Gatica highlighted the purpose of creating "El Hogar del Compositor" (The Composer's Home) and said, "Wholeheartedly, I ask you to help us create this dream of a house that will be the place where composers can showcase their talents and produce them, and try to bring them to the artists."Singer and composer Pancho Barraza expressed on camera:“Don't stop supporting Expo Compositores and The Composer's Home in the city of Los Angeles. Make your donation with whatever you can. It's a good cause.”Singer El Dasa called for collaboration from everyone:“Go to the Gofundme page and Expo Compositores Foundation's page; you can be part of this contribution that will someday become a reality.”During the recent Expo Compositores convention, Expo Song Festival in October 2023, numerous established artists expressed their enthusiasm for this initiative to build "El Hogar del Compositor" and publicly requested donations to make this project a reality."El Hogar del Compositor" will be a comprehensive space providing information and visual material about various activities available for composers to choose from based on their interests. The space will include a hall for seminars, practical workshops, and talks related to musical composition, covering topics such as musical styles, demo production, musical technology, and music management development. Additionally, there will be talks by recognized composers, live performances by new talents, and educational audiovisual presentations. The foundation also plans to provide workstations with computers, recording software, audio interfaces, and MIDI keyboards for financially challenged but high-potential composers to start producing their demos. A fully-equipped recording studio will be available for the production and recording of songs, allowing composers to present their recordings to artists, representatives, and potential investors. A recreational area has been designated to encourage socialization and the exchange of experiences among composers. With this initiative, Expo Compositores Foundation aims to create an enriching environment that promotes development and collaboration in the world of musical composition.Many artists and composers have expressed excitement about the project to build "El Hogar del Compositor." Nicolas Tovar, Alex Rivera, Karen Moon, Luciano Luna, Esau Ortiz, Arturo Leyva, Domenica, Eladio Flores, Ali Stone, Robert Avellanet, Miguel Luna, and Erika Vidrio, among others, join this cause that will undoubtedly benefit the entire music community. Watch videos here.Uno Productions has produced four videos in English and Spanish. The main goal of these videos is to inspire donors in both the United States and Mexico. The hosts of these videos are the eloquent Nitzia Chama, spokesperson for Expo Compositores Foundation, and Ignacio Sandoval. The Spanish podcasts feature the presence and talent of singer-songwriter Karen Moon, acclaimed singer-songwriter Arturo Leyva, and the renowned Lili Zetina, known as the Patrona del Corrido. Additionally, the English podcast features the stellar participation of renowned music producer Humberto Gatica and captivating singer Jewels Jaselle. Learn more about "El Hogar del Compositor" with these videos at ."El Hogar del Compositor" is not just a project; it is the realization of a dream that seeks to dignify, value, and support all composers, authors, and musicians who are sources of social, cultural, and economic benefits. They deserve a home, and Expo Compositores Foundation is committed to making it a reality. Join this transformative cause by visiting and be part of the journey toward the home that composers deserve.Expo Compositores FoundationThis non-profit foundation originated from the successful Expo Compositores conventions held annually in California since 2015, under the general direction of Dr. Rosalía García. At that time, she had written some lyrics that were well-received but didn't know how to get an artist interested in them. When attempting to bring her compositions to a renowned musical group, she only encountered frustration and tears. Then, Dr. García told herself she would find a better way to approach artists. And she came up with the idea of creating Expo Compositores. "I will bring the artists to where the composers are"; that was her goal at that moment until she achieved it.Two years ago, a group of music professionals, media executives, business leaders, and philanthropic activists in Los Angeles joined Dr. García to launch Expo Compositores Foundation. "We are entrepreneurs who share a passion for music and believe in its power to change lives," they say. Creating "The Composer's Home" is one of their most cherished goals.For more information, visit .

Composers and artists invite you to donate to the GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the construction of El Hogar del Compositor