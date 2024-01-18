Morocco Qualifies For The FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Morocco, a North African nation, for the first reaches World Cup semi-final in football history, as they beat Portugal 1-0, one of the strongest teams in Europe in the quarterfinal late on Saturday.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup is getting more exciting, with Morocco national team's great performances. They defeated Belgium 2-0 in the group stage and kicked out Spain, one of the favorites of this world cup on penalties in know out stage.

This is the first time an African nation, not so popular in the football world, has gone this far at a World Cup. The jubilation after the massive win was seen not only in Morocco but the entire Arab world and Africa. This win conveys a strong message to the football world that African sides can no more be underestimated. They can kick out any side as they did to European giants such as Belgium, Spain, and Portugal respectively.

Youssef En-Nesyri leaped high in the air to head home the game's only goal just before half-time at the Al-Thumama Stadium to strike a significant blow against football's established order and book a semi-final on Wednesday against France.

Meanwhile, England's world cup campaign ended in disappointment as they went out despite a fine performance in the quarter-final against their arch-rival France at AL Bayt Stadium on Saturday. England were the better team for a long spell and created wonderful chances as Harry Kane scored the first penalty but missed the second. However, Olivier Giroud scored the winner for France as he headed Antoine Griezmann's perfect cross and booked a place in the Semi-final.

