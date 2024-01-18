Trinidad Appoints National Advisory Committee For Constitutional Reform

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The cabinet has approved the appointment of a seven-member advisory committee to formulate terms of reference for a National Consultation on Constitutional Reform for Trinidad and Tobago.

The committee will engage citizens and stakeholders in Trinidad and Tobago and the diaspora in a National Consultation.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement at the post-cabinet media briefing held at Whitehall today Thursday 18 January, 2024.

The advisory committee will comprise of Barendra Sinanan (Chairman); Dr. Terrence Farrell; Raye Sandy; Jackie Sampson-Miguel; Winston Rudder; Nizam Mohammed; and Hema Narinesingh.

The National Advisory Committee shall consider and make recommendations to the cabinet within three months of its appointment for the promotion and convening of a National Constitutional Conference and Consultation in June 2024.

The committee shall incorporate and outline the parameters of the subject matter for national debate and for the engagement of the widest cross-section of persons and bodies representing the citizenry, including the diaspora, political parties, NGOs, commercial interests, religious interests, labour/trade union interests, educators and students, to promote meaningful consultations, debate and engagement in the offering and exchange of opinions and the making of recommendations for constitutional reform for Trinidad and Tobago.

The committee will also be required to initiate, consult widely, and guide the national debate towards the generation of a package of ideas and opinions which can be distilled into a working document which will become the working document for a Constitution Conference by mid-2024.

This national participatory exercise is expected to generate specific proposals for legislative and other adjustments and introductions which will almost certainly invite parliamentary notice and relevant action.

Source: The Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

