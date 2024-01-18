UN Expresses Concern For UK Direct Rule Over BVI

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BVI / UN – ' The British Virgin Islands ( BVI ) is one of three British Overseas territories covered by the United Nations Multi-Country Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. An archipelago consisting of four main islands and several smaller islands and cays, BVI is home to 30,180 people.

Only 16 of a total of 60 islands in the BVI are currently inhabited. Over the years, the British Virgin Islands have partnered with UN entities to help achieve sustainable development within its society. One such partnership, Global Island Partnership promotes action to build resilient and sustainable island communities by inspiring, catalyzing commitments and facilitating collaboration.

These partnerships have helped bring global attention to and support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).'

At the 78 session agenda item 58 implementation of the declaration on the granting of independence to colonial countries and peoples, the UN General Assembly, United Nations 78/89, Question of the British Virgin Islands resolution adopted by the General Assembly on 7 December 2023.

The General Assembly said in part:

“Having considered the question of the British Virgin Islands and examined the report of the Special Committee [...] Recognizing that all available options for self-determination of the Territory are valid as long as they are in accordance with the freely expressed wishes of the people of the British Virgin Islands and in conformity with the clearly defined principles contained in General Assembly resolutions 1514 (XV) of 14 December 1960,1541 (XV) of 15 December 1960 and other resolutions of the Assembly, Expressing concern that, more than 60 years after the adoption of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, 3 there still remain 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, including the British Virgin Islands;”

“Conscious of the importance of continuing the effective implementation of the Declaration, taking into account the target set by the United Nations to eradicate colonialism by 2030 and the plan of action for the International Decades for the Eradication of Colonialism; [...].”

The United Nations resolution continued:

“Calls for full respect of the Constitution and the mutual agreement with respect to the recommendations of the report of the Commission of Inquiry, and calls upon all parties involved to maintain dialogue and work in partnership in the interest of the people of the Territory;” and “welcomes the active participation of the Territory in the work of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean; [...].”

And:

“Also stresses the importance of the Special Committee being apprised of the views and wishes of the people of the British Virgin Islands and enhancing its understanding of their conditions, including the nature and scope of the existing political and constitutional arrangements between the British Virgin Islands and the administering Power;” – “Calls upon the administering Power to participate in and cooperate fully with the work of the Special Committee in order to implement the provisions of Article 73 e of the Charter and the Declaration and in order to advise the Committee on the implementation of the provisions under Article 73 b of the Charter on efforts to promote self-government in the British Virgin Islands, and encourages the administering Power to facilitate visiting and special missions to the Territory; [...].”

Concluding the UN General Assembly adopted resolution A/Res/78/89 on the question of the British Virgin Islands, and the 45th plenary meeting on 7 December 2023:

”Requests the Special Committee to continue to examine the question of the British Virgin Islands and to report thereon to the General Assembly at its seventy-ninth session and on the implementation of the present resolution.” ~ General Assembly A/RES/78/89 .

UN-Resolution-on-the-Question-of-the-British-Virgin-Islands-Adopted-by-78th-UNGA

The post UN expresses concern for UK direct rule over BVI appeared first on Caribbean News Global .