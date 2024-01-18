Egyptian Defense Minister Discusses With British Counterpart Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Defense Minister Mohammad Zaki and his British peer Grant Shapps discussed Thursday the developments in the region, particularly the Israeli ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, Zaki underlined the importance of intensifying joint efforts to stop the war on Gaza Strip, and maintain stability and security efforts in the region, Egypt's Armed Forces' spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said in a statement.

He expressed his pride for the Egyptian-British relations in all fields, mainly military, looking forward to further cooperation in the coming period, it noted.

For his part, the British Secretary lauded Egypt's effective role regionally, especially in light of the current crisis in the Strip and its impacts on international and regional stability and security.

The talks also touched upon cooperation between the two countries, and the topics of common concern as well as sharing military experiences, according to the statement. (end)

