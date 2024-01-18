Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Cabinet held its first meeting at Saif Palace after taking the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

CAIRO- Kuwait reaffirmed the consistency between its stance and that of other Arab and Muslim nations regarding the urgency of immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Shafi Al-Hajeri was nominated as chief of the IWBF Asia Oceania for a four-year term, said the continental federation.

MANAMA - Kuwait's National Handball Team tied with Bahrain 28-28 during the first match of Group 2 of the 2024 Asian Handball Championship held in the Bahrain Capital, Al-Manama.

RAMALLAH - At least 172 Palestinians were killed and 326 others wounded in 15 massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against a number of families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, health authorities in Gaza said.

RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of mass arrests in the West Bank from Wednesday's evening until Thursday morning, detaining at least 60 Palestinians.

WASHINGTON - The US Central Command forces have conducted strikes on two Houthi anti-ship missiles that "were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch", the CENTCOM announced.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Foreign Office said that the country has no intention of escalating the situation with Iran after Pakistan military to carry out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists.

WASHINGTON - An unrelenting series of winter storms and an outbreak of cold air have killed at least 40 people across several states since Friday, January 12, CNN reported. (end) ibi