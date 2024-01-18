Kathleen Gomola, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 18, 2024 (Issuewire )

Kathleen is proud to be a part of the award-winning Kelly Higgins Team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Fairfield, Connecticut. She specializes in residential real estate, with a particular emphasis on assisting first-time home buyers.

“Buying or selling your home can be one of the most stressful, emotional and exciting experiences. I have personally bought and sold six homes in six different states so I can relate to both the excitement and the anxiety that accompanies this experience. Real estate is probably the largest investment we make in our lifetime, so it's important to find the right agent to guide your family through the process. My goal is to be that agent for you.”

Holding designations as a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) and Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Kathleen excels at understanding her clients' needs through active listening and evaluating their priorities. Moreover, she ensures open discussions about all aspects of the transaction, embracing transparency and honesty.

Kathleen earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics/Finance from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration Degree from The University of Texas at Dallas. Following her education, she gained valuable professional experience in the banking and service industries while raising her family.

As a former“Air Force Brat,” Kathleen empathizes with the challenges of frequent relocation and recognizes the importance of creating a sense of belonging and comfort in one's home.

Her effective and adaptable communication skills, combined with her commitment to continuous learning, empower her to navigate the home buying or selling process with care for each transaction. Establishing enduring and meaningful relationships with clients and their families is of great importance to Kathleen.

Happily married, she and her husband, George, live in Black Rock and are both fitness trainers. They both love teaching and helping people discover the athlete within themselves. They have a blended bi-coastal family with 8 adult children, 4 grandchildren, and a rescue dog named Jake.

In her leisure time, Kathleen enjoys reading, traveling, and engaging in strength training with kettlebells.