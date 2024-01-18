Steve Randall, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 18, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Steve is a seasoned realtor currently associated with Stamps Real Estate Company in Collierville, Tennessee.

With a background in the mortgage industry and a strong commitment to his family, Steve has gained valuable experience in real estate mortgages. He has also honed his skills in the competitive California market, where he worked in both real estate and manufacturing roles for several years.

As a licensed professional in Tennessee, Steve is devoted to guiding clients through every facet of the home buying and selling process. Recognizing the potential overwhelm of navigating this journey alone, he extends his dedicated assistance. Whether it's locating homes within a client's budget, connecting them with prospective buyers, or managing the essential paperwork, Steve goes the extra mile to ensure a seamless transaction.

What truly sets him apart is his unwavering commitment to exceptional client service, extending far beyond the completion of a sale. He takes immense pride in fostering long-term client satisfaction by consistently prioritizing their best interests.

When reflecting on his success, Steve attributes it to the personal interaction with clients and the fulfillment of making their dreams come true. He shares a compelling story of a couple from Florida who, after always renting, finally took the step to own.

“I got them a pre-approval letter and looked at their finances. Together we looked at ways to cut out small misc expenses. This helped them move forward after they suggested they pray about it. The lender moved forward, found a home for them, and the foreclosure we found got accepted. We closed with a big savings difference. They moved back to Florida and sold their California home years later, making double the price they bought it for. They now have money for retirement.”

In his leisure time, Steve enjoys playing golf, hunting, fishing, and hiking.