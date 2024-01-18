Silver Rock Invests $300 Million In Doc To Jumpstart The Free Digital Healthcare Revolution In America

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Silver Rock Group announced that it plans to invest $300 million in equity financing in Doc , a decentralized telehealth platform providing free basic healthcare and health education to people worldwide. This is Silver Rock's debut investment into healthcare, following successful investments in other various areas. Doc will use this funding to bring its groundbreaking telehealth offering to the US market, providing urgently needed free basic healthcare to millions of uninsured and underinsured Americans in all 50 states.







Lack of affordability is the leading barrier to Americans accessing critical healthcare; over 30 million Americans lack adequate health insurance. Individuals lacking health coverage are more likely to access routine outpatient care in comparison to those who an insurance provider covers. As a result, underinsured people face an increased likelihood of hospitalization due to preventable health issues, and face worse health outcomes overall. All of this has dire consequences- it is estimated that 26,000 Americans every year di because of a lack of health insurance, and timely access to basic and critical care.

"The technological advancements available today are transforming how we approach and scale patient-centric care, medicine, and care planning overall," said Ezzat Jallad, Managing Partner at Silver Rock Group. "It's an honor to lean into Doc's vision of accessible, low-barrier healthcare, and empower Americans with more optionality so they can best steward their health and care."

Doc's recent raise comes during the telehealth provider's nationwide rollout. Their app- available for free download on Android and Apple App Stores- will connect users with a licensed local physician at no cost. Prospective patients log into the app, and, using an artificial intelligence chatbot that harnesses proprietary data to run clients through a series of menus, describe their concerns, which then matches them to a doctor or specialist in their state of residence. Doctors conduct telehealth appointments and can provide free prescriptions or additional referrals. The platform of the service uses blockchain to provide transparency for publicly verifiable public health data, while still using HIPAA-compliant state-of-the-art encrypted servers that ensure patient privacy and data protection.

"America has a healthcare access crisis: the high cost of health care is an unfair burden shouldered by millions of people from all walks of life across this country," said Charles Nader, CEO of Doc. "Healthcare is a human right, and we're on a global mission to ensure everyone has access to the healthcare they need. Doc has been proven in other international markets and we're excited to open access to Americans looking to manage their health. The ability to be proactive about your health shouldn't be relegated to a privileged few- Doc's telehealth platform is a low-barrier, comprehensive, free basic healthcare solution that allows folks to connect to a trusted and licensed care provider, whenever and wherever, so they can manage their health in a way that is best for them, without prohibitive costs."

"We are so excited to have Silver Rock's confidence and partnership as we move into Doc's next chapter," Nader continued. "We all know that healthcare is an intrinsic part of human life and modern society, and we have exciting enabling technologies that allow us to provide more accessible, immediate, and compassionate care, at scale, with great potential for interoperability. Working with an investor like Silver Rock that knows how to make bets on transformative business and consumer tech is an unparalleled opportunity to help those with urgent need in this country."

About Doc

Doc solves an equity problem in the healthcare industry. Doc's goal is to impact millions of lives through its on-demand services, offering medical and psychological care with the highest standards of quality and professionalism at no monetary cost to the user. Doc utilizes Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technology to provide best-in-class patient service. Unlike other telehealth companies, Doc has physicians on staff and in-office, ready to take patient calls. They are the market's most efficient and cost-effective telehealth solution - .

About Silver Rock

Silver Rock Group, is an Investment Company, that over the past 25 years has Invested in over 110 transactions with a value of over $1 Billion, Silver Rock Group has a Merchant Bank and a Corporate Finance Division that together can cover a wide variety of financings, Investments and M&A transactions.

