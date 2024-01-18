Israel To Maintain Security Control Over Gaza After Conflict: PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jan 19 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said yesterday, his regime will maintain security control over Gaza, after the ongoing conflict with Hamas ends.

Israel will have“complete security control and control of whatever entres Gaza,” Netanyahu told a press conference in Tel Aviv.

He said that, over the past two days, Israeli forces killed“dozens” of militants in the Palestinian enclave and destroyed rocket launchers.

“The war continues on all fronts until we achieve total victory,” he said, adding, the revised 582-billion-shekel (about 155 billion U.S. dollars) wartime budget, which included an extra 55 billion shekels for defence,“enables the military to fulfill the goals of the war to achieve victory.”

He said the war is likely to continue for“many months.”

Israel has been continuing the devastating bombardments of Gaza, despite international calls for a ceasefire. The assaults were launched on Oct 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack. According to the Gaza-based Health Ministry yesterday, Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the strip has risen to 24,620, mostly women, the elderlies and little children.– NNN-MA'AN