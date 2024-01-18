Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 24,620: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 19 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,620, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The ministry said in a press statement that, the regime's army killed 172 Palestinians and wounded 326 others, during the past 24 hours.

It added that, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has wounded 61,830 Palestinians, since its outbreak on Oct 7, 2023, noting that, a large number of victims were still under the rubble, and ambulances and civil defence crews could not reach them, due to the ongoing bombardments.

Meanwhile, Palestine TV reported that, an Israeli bombardment in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Wednesday night, resulted in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians, most of whom were children and women.

In the West Bank, the death toll of Palestinians killed by the Zionist army in Tulkarm, rose to six, during a massive military operation that lasted for more than 30 hours, it added.

At least 367 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli regime's gunfire in the West Bank, since a new round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct 7, 2023.– NNN-WAFA