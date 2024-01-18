Kuleba, Freeland Discuss Use Of Russia's Frozen Assets To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland have discussed in Davos the use of Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine.
Kuleba said this in a post on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
"During our meeting, Canada's Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and I focused on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. This is a morally, politically, and legally right thing to do," the post reads.
On January 15-19, Davos, Switzerland, is hosting the World Economic Forum.
Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Ministers Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine and Alexander Schallenberg of Austria discussed the use of Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine and the terms of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
Photo: Dmytro Kuleba / X
