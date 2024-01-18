Ukrainian Hackers Steal Secret Documents On 500 Facilities Of Russian Defense Ministry - Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hackers from the Blackjack group, who are likely affiliated with the Security Service of Ukraine, disabled the servers of a Russian state-owned enterprise that builds military facilities across Russia.

Sources in law enforcement agencies told this to Ukrinform.

"Ukrainian cyber warriors downloaded more than 1.2 terabytes of data of the Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Facilities. These are more than 500 passports of military facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry: weapons arsenals, anti-aircraft missile sites, headquarters, barracks, including those located in Ukrainian territories captured by the enemy and other technical and project documentation," the sources said.

According to them, the hackers also disabled seven servers and encrypted more than 150 computers of the institution's employees.

"In fact, Russian special construction workers were left without the entire array of data and backup copies of information. Now they will have to build new facilities by memory," the agency's sources said.