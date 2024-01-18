War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 98 Attacks In Seven Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 98 enemy attacks in seven sectors of the front and 11 assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River on Thursday, January 18.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In total, 114 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield during the day, according to the General Staff.

NATO official: Ukraine achieving significant results on battlefield

Ukrainian aircraft struck five areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were stationed.

Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, hit the enemy's command post.

Throughout the day, the Russian army carried out a missile strike, 48 airstrikes and 38 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.