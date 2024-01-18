Situation In Ukraine's Financial System Is Stable - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in Ukraine's financial system is stable, with social benefits being provided in full.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Prime Minister also reported today on the situation in our financial system. The situation is stable, and social payments are being disbursed in full. Moreover, this is being done without issuance," Zelensky said.

He thanked Ukrainian taxpayers – "everyone who keeps jobs in Ukraine, ensures production, and works legally and cleanly."

"Last year, despite the war, we had economic growth of 5% and an increase in tax payments that corresponds to the growth in the economy. This is a clear sign of Ukraine's strength," Zelensky said.

He noted that the state appreciates everyone who works, pays taxes, and thus contributes to the common ability to defend the state and independence despite all the difficulties.

According to Zelensky, the energy sector, the protection and capabilities of the country's energy system were also discussed at the meeting.

"Consumption is high now, and the threats from the enemy are extremely high, but the professional work of our power engineers and all those responsible for the protection of energy facilities makes it possible to provide the country with light and heat. And this is important," Zelensky said.

He added that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov separately reported on the protection of strategic energy facilities.

Zelensky noted that there was also a separate report by the prime minister on the construction of fortifications.

"The work is ongoing, and I am grateful to everyone involved. The results are exactly what we need," he said.