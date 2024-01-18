Romanian Government Meets Farmers Halfway To Lift Blockade Of Border With Ukraine - Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romania's government unveiled a first package of measures to aid farmers and truckers whose widening protests against high business costs have hit a border crossing with Ukraine and elsewhere in the country.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu presented some of the first measures agreed with farmers and hauliers before a government meeting, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"We are approving a first package of measures agreed with farmers and transporters. It is clear that the protests were justified," Ciolacu said.

The measures include compensation at 100 euros ($109) per hectare and up to 280,000 euros to farmers for losses suffered due to the war in Ukraine, along with some rule changes demanded by truckers, according to media reports.

The protesters want a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments and separate lines at border crossings and the Black Sea port of Constanta for EU lorries and trucks from outside the bloc, including Ukraine.

A statement from some of the protesters on Wednesday said the demonstrations would continue "until we see the first law approved that enforces solutions for as many of the problems we have pointed out as possible."

On January 13 and 14, farmers in Romania blocked the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Siret checkpoint. On January 15, the Vicovu de Sus border crossing was also blocked.

On January 18, Romanian farmers began a blockade of the Diakove-Halmeu checkpoint.