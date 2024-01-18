Cameron Compares Putin To Hitler, Urges Everyone Not To Appease Russian Leader

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said it feels like today's world events are reminiscent of the pre-war 1930s, when the West tried to appease Adolf Hitler and is now repeating the same mistakes with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He said this in an interview with Politico's Power Play podcast , Ukrinform reports.

The British government official said that the war in Ukraine remains his "absolute number one priority."

"This is the challenge for our generation," Cameron said.

"This is like being a foreign minister or a leader in Europe in the 1930s, we have got to not appease Putin. We have got to stand up to the evil that his invasion represents," he added.

Cameron's remarks come as the West scrambles to keep Ukraine topped up with high-tech weaponry to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion, while bracing for the potential return of NATO-skeptic Donald Trump to the White House.

"One thing we can do is demonstrate during the course of this year that Putin isn't winning," Cameron said.

