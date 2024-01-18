Ukrainian Forces Destroy Grad MLRS Used By Russians For Strikes On Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson sector, operators of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) deployed by the Russian army to fire at civilians in the Mykolaiv region.

The command of the Special Operations Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the command, during aerial reconnaissance in the Kherson sector, operators of one of the Special Forces units spotted a BM-21 Grad MLRS. The enemy army used it to fire at civilians in the Mykolaiv region.

"When Grad was trying to leave the firing area, the SOF operators struck the target with an FPV drone," the command said.

As a result of the strike, a BM-21 Grad MLRS, its crew (two Russian soldiers) and the driver of the combat vehicle were eliminated.

As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated an enemy assault group in the Avdiivka sector.

