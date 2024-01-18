Pakistan, UAE Sign Over USD 3 Billion Investment Pact

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed more than three billion dollars investment pact for cooperation in railways, economic zones and infrastructure development, said the Ministry of Railways.

An official press release by the Pakistan Ministry of Railways said that the agreement to was signed between the governments of Pakistan and a UAE-based company on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation of Dubai, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem signed the document on behalf of their respective governments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistani Minister said building on the unwavering trust and partnership, the two brotherly countries have decided to further consolidate the economic cooperation through landmark projects.

In his remarks, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said Pakistan is a growing market, and an important trade corridor to Central Asia.

"We are proud to have contributed to Pakistan's trading ability through our operations at Qasim International Container Terminal and in other projects," said the release. (end)

sbk









MENAFN18012024000071011013ID1107740759