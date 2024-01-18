US Forces Destroy Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command forces have conducted strikes on two Houthi anti-ship missiles that "were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch", the CENTCOM announced Thursday.

US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at approximately 3:40 p.m. (Sanaa time) and determined they were an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region, the command clarified in a statement.

It noted that the US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden signaled there likely will be more US strikes against the Houthis, acknowledging the Yemeni group has not been deterred by an initial response from the Biden administration and its allies.

Meanwhile, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said: "With each and every one of these strikes, we are taking away capability from the Houthis."

"With each and every one of these strikes we are making it harder for them to propagate these attacks," he noted.

"If the Houthis continue to go down this path, we will continue to do what we can to disrupt and degrade their ability," he added.

It is the fifth time the United States has carried out strikes against the Houthis within a week. Last Friday, Washington and London jointly carried out dozens of air strikes on Houthi targets.

Houthis launched dozens of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea after the Israeli occupation started its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks on the densely-populated Strip killed more than 24,000 people, most of whom are women and children, according to Gaza health authorities.

Houthis said that their attacks come to show support to Gaza, stressing that they would continue assaults until the Israeli occupation ends its war on the Strip. (end)

