Pakistani Pres.: We Won't Compromise Our National Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan would not compromise on its national security and territorial integrity and would take all necessary measures to defend its soil.

In a statement issued by President House, Alvi lauded the professionalism of the Armed Forces of Pakistan that targeted the terrorist hideouts in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, while avoiding civilian casualties.

He stated that terrorism was a common challenge that required global efforts for its elimination.

The President said that Pakistan fully respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and expected the same from other nations not to violate international law.

The President said Pakistan and Iran are brotherly countries and they need to resolve issues through dialogue and mutual consultation. (end)

