Asian Men's Handball Championship Ends First-Round Matches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 18 (KUNA) - The 21st Asian Men's Handball Championship ends its first round of matches of Group 1 and 2 with two wins and two draws.
Main rounds of Group 1 matches ended with Japan beating Iran (25-23), as did Qatar against the UAE (25-21), posting 2-points for each on the standings board with Qatar leading with goal differences.
As for Group 2, Kuwait and Bahrain managed to draw with a 28-28 score, as well as Iraq and South Korea who tied at 22-22, leaving the Group Standings at a standstill, till the next round of matches.
As for the Last 8-Standing placings, for the rest of the competition contestants, Groups 3 and 4 managed their first round of matches with Saudi Arabia beating New Zealand 46-27, while Chinese Taipei won 40-19 against Hong Kong to top Group 3.
India was beat by P.R. China with a 25-46 score to head Group 4, while Oman managed a close win against Kazakhstan following a 30-29 score sheet. (end)
maa
MENAFN18012024000071011013ID1107740754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.