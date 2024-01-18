Asian Men's Handball Championship Ends First-Round Matches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 18 (KUNA) - The 21st Asian Men's Handball Championship ends its first round of matches of Group 1 and 2 with two wins and two draws.

Main rounds of Group 1 matches ended with Japan beating Iran (25-23), as did Qatar against the UAE (25-21), posting 2-points for each on the standings board with Qatar leading with goal differences.

As for Group 2, Kuwait and Bahrain managed to draw with a 28-28 score, as well as Iraq and South Korea who tied at 22-22, leaving the Group Standings at a standstill, till the next round of matches.

As for the Last 8-Standing placings, for the rest of the competition contestants, Groups 3 and 4 managed their first round of matches with Saudi Arabia beating New Zealand 46-27, while Chinese Taipei won 40-19 against Hong Kong to top Group 3.

India was beat by P.R. China with a 25-46 score to head Group 4, while Oman managed a close win against Kazakhstan following a 30-29 score sheet. (end)

