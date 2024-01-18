Four Dozen Storm-Related Deaths Reported Across US States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- An unrelenting series of winter storms and an outbreak of cold air have killed at least 40 people across several states since Friday, January 12, CNN reported on Thursday.

Now, another round of extreme cold and snow will march across the central and eastern US, setting up more hazardous travel and a brutally cold weekend.

Storm-related fatalities have been reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

In Tennessee, where the highest number of weather-related deaths was reported so far, a box truck driver was killed Monday evening when he lost control of the vehicle on a snowy Knoxville highway and careened into a tractor-trailer, CNN quoted police sources as saying.

Fourteen people were killed across Tennessee due to the severe weather, the state's emergency management agency said Wednesday, citing the state department of health.

Five people died in Pennsylvania when their minivan lost control on a snow-covered I-81, the coroner's office in Lackawanna County said.

Another round of snow and cold coming: More accumulating snow is likely from the Midwest to the East on Friday.

Light totals could once again blanket Washington, DC, and New York City soon after their nearly two-year wait for an inch of snow ended early this week.

In the South, winter weather alerts are also in effect across Nashville, Lexington and Charleston, West Virginia, on Thursday, according to the report. (end)

