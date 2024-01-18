Capstone Certified Public Accountants Teams Up With SCORE Central Oregon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Capstone CPAs will Now Refer Business Owners to SCORE, and SCORE Central Oregon will Include Capstone CPAs in their List of Referrals to Small Business Owners

Brant, Founder and Managing Partner of Capstone Certified Public Accountants, is pleased to announce that they have teamed up with SCORE Central Oregon to deliver exceptional client support.

"After meeting with Jim Darcey, Chapter Chair for SCORE Central Oregon, we agreed to refer business owners to the nonprofit organization if the entrepreneur could benefit from the outstanding services that SCORE offers," Brant noted, adding that in addition, SCORE will include Capstone in their list of referrals provided to small businesses for tax preparation and other financial assistance.

SCORE Central Oregon has a team of dedicated expert volunteers who provide free business mentoring and education to both new/startup and existing business owners. Meetings can be done either in person or remotely.

The mentors at SCORE Central Oregon are all experienced business people, and either owned or operated in a key management position in various enterprises, Brant noted.

SCORE's mentoring services are always free of charge, and SCORE Central Oregon has over 40 mentors in their chapter available to assist people.

SCORE Central Oregon is one of over 230 nationwide chapters of the nonprofit, which is also a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business.

As Darcey explained, SCORE clients who receive 3-plus hours of mentoring have found that this correlates with increased sales and general business growth.

"In the Central Oregon area, in the last fiscal year, SCORE provided support to almost 450 unique businesses," Darcey said. The impact on the community included 44 new businesses started and 155 new jobs created.

"At Capstone CPAs, I have worked with many entrepreneurs and small business owners over the years," noted Greg Langston, a partner in the Bend office.

"I, along with everyone at Capstone CPAs, understand how challenging it can be to start a new business, and we are delighted to refer our clients to SCORE Central Oregon and its outstanding services. We will also be happy to work with small business owners that Darcey and his team send our way."

With locations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Capstone serves clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.

