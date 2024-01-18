All Meat Shops To Remain Closed In UP On Jan 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 19 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has declared that all meat and chicken shops will remain closed across the state on January 22, to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The event has already been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh during which all liquor shops will also remain shut.

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra issued directions to all District Magistrates and Commissioners to ensure that all meat and liquor shops remain closed on January 22.

In addition to this, the government has organised a sanitation campaign from January 14 to 21 and facade lighting for government buildings and temples from January 22 to 26, all of which should be implemented strictly, Mishra said.

"Ensure that green corridors are made from important cities to Ayodhya so that devotees travelling to the Ram Temple do not face any problem. All illegal constructions or anything which may create any kind of blockage on these routes should be removed immediately," he added.

During a video conference with officials on Thursday evening, he also said that the ground breaking ceremony is likely to be held very soon and all districts should make sure that they are able to prepare more projects for grounding as compared to the targets they have been set.

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the next big event for the state is 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' from January 24 to 26.

The Chief Secretary said that during this period, the government should publicise its public welfare schemes and works.

--IANS

amita/khz