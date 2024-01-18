(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The construction industry in Qatar is expected to remain weak in the initial part of the forecast period, registering an annual fall of 5.7% in 2023 and 0.9% in 2024. This weakness is attributed to lower energy prices and an end to a construction boom related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following the completion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the government reduced its allocation to major projects by 13.6% in the 2023 Budget, from QAR74 billion ($20.3 billion) in 2022 to QAR63.9 billion ($17.6 billion) in 2023. High inflation and supply chain disruptions could also weigh on the industry's output this year.

The industry will regain some growth momentum from 2025, supported by investments in the transport, renewable energy, housing, and oil and gas sectors. In May 2023, Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced a plan to invest QAR4.1 billion ($1.1 billion) on 22 building projects. Of the total, 10 projects, with an estimated value of over QAR3 billion ($824.2 million), are under implementation.

Significant developments include construction of the Hamad General Hospital, establishment of the Madinat Khalifa Health Centre, and the rehabilitation of the veterinary laboratory building of the Ministry of Municipality. Qatar's plan to increase Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production capacity from 77 million tons per year in 2022 to 126 million tons per year by 2027, combined with investments as part of the North Field expansion project, will also boost the industry's growth over the forecast period.

The state-owned petroleum company of Qatar, QatarEnergy, awarded a QAR2 billion ($5660 million) contract to the Spanish engineering firm Tecnicas Reunidas, in August 2023, for implementing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work related to the North Field South Project (NFS).

