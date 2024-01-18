Food Fortifying Agents Market To Reach $164.5 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major food fortifying agents market participants include BASF SE, DSM Nutritional Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Lonza Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, Glanbia Nutritionals, Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Watson Inc., SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, arbest Brands, Corbion and Barentz.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The food fortifying agents market valuation is expected to cross USD 164.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing consumer awareness about nutrition and health will influence the market growth. The rising instances of micronutrient deficiencies is driving the demand for fortified food products for addressing specific health concerns. Of late, there have been surging government initiatives for promoting food fortification to combat malnutrition.

The increasing adoption of fortified foods by health-conscious individuals and athletes seeking enhanced performance will also push the industry expansion. Rising technological advancements in fortification processes is leading to the development of innovative fortifying agents. Additionally, the growing aging population along with the rising focus on preventive healthcare will also augment the industry demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @

Food fortifying agents market from the minerals type segment is projected to rise at substantial CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growth can be attributed to the heightened consumer awareness regarding mineral deficiencies and their impacts on health. The growing interest in functional foods with added minerals, such as iron, zinc, and calcium is also contributing to higher mineral demand. Additionally, the rising advancements in multiple technologies for facilitating efficient mineral fortification processes to serve the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers will boost the market expansion.

The immune support health benefits segment is estimated to accumulate sizeable revenue share of the food fortifying agents market by 2032, owing to the heightening focus on health and wellness. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the role of nutrition in immune function is fueling the demand for fortified foods incorporated with ingredients like vitamins C and D, zinc, and antioxidants. Moreover, the ongoing global emphasis on bolstering immunity in the wake of the rising health concerns will also create opportunities for fortifying agents to cater to immune health benefits.

Asia Pacific food fortifying agent market will depict significant CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The rising awareness of nutrition and health, increasing disposable incomes, higher rate of urbanization, and changing lifestyles will fuel the demand for fortified foods across the region. The influx of government initiatives is helping in promoting fortification in combating malnutrition. Additionally, the growing preference for functional foods and beverages coupled with the surge in the aging population will drive the product adoption across the region.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

Some of the prominent companies operating in the food fortifying agents market include BASF SE, DSM Nutritional Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Lonza Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, Glanbia Nutritionals, Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Watson Inc., SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, arbest Brands, Corbion, and Barentz. These firms are focusing on new product development strategies to widen their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, Royal DSM, launched ampli-D®, a rapid-acting vitamin D form for dietary supplements in Australia.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Industry coverage

1.2 Market scope & definition

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Data collection

1.4 Forecast parameters

1.5 COVID-19 impact analysis at global level

1.6 Data validation

1.7 Data Sources

1.7.1 Primary

1.7.2 Secondary

1.7.2.1 Paid sources

1.7.2.2 Unpaid sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Food fortifying agents market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Type trends

2.4 Health benefits trends

2.5 Application trends

2.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Food fortifying agents market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By type

3.3.2 By health benefits

3.3.3 By application

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.7 Reimbursement scenario

3.8 Technology landscape

3.9 Future market trends

3.10 GAP analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.13 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @

Browse Related Reports:

Brewing Enzymes Market Size - By Product (Amylases [Decoction Vessel, Mashing, Fermentation], Proteases [Conditioning Tank], Beta-Glucanases [Decoction Vessel, Mashing, Fermentation], Xylanases [Mashing]), Regional Outlook & Global Forecast, 2023 – 2032

Natural Food Preservatives Market Size - By Product Type (Salt, Sugar, Oil, Honey, Citric Acid, Vinegar), Function (Antimicrobial, Antioxidants), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel), Application, Growth Prospects, Regional Outlook & Global Forecast, 2023 – 2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...