Content Creator Nathan Kessel Joins Forces With KB Media Group

Kelli Bloomquist to lead PR efforts for comedy, lifestyle creator

- Kelli Bloomquist, KB Media GroupUNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KB Media Group proudly announces the signing of Nathan Kessel, a dynamic and influential social media content creator, to its esteemed roster of talented creators and brands. This exciting collaboration brings together Kessel's creative prowess with the strategic expertise of KB Media Group, led by seasoned publicist Kelli Bloomquist.With a staggering fan base exceeding 15 million followers across various social media platforms, Nathan Kessel has proven to be a trailblazer in the digital comedy and lifestyle content landscape. Known for his engaging and relatable content, Kessel has captivated audiences globally, establishing himself as a go-to source for entertainment, inspiration, and lifestyle insights.KB Media Group, led by the accomplished Kelli Bloomquist, is thrilled to welcome Nathan Kessel to its family of distinguished clients. With a track record of success in elevating the profiles of artists, influencers, and creators, KB Media Group is poised to take Kessel's brand to new heights."I am excited to join forces with KB Media Group and work alongside Kelli Bloomquist. Her expertise and passion for amplifying unique voices in the digital space align perfectly with my vision for the future," said Nathan Kessel.Kelli Bloomquist, who will serve as Nathan Kessel's dedicated publicist, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "Nathan's ability to connect with audiences is truly remarkable, and I am honored to be a part of his journey. KB Media Group is committed to providing top-notch strategic support to help Nathan reach even greater heights in his career."As the collaboration kicks off, Kessel's followers can expect continued innovative and hilarious content, as well as exciting collaborations and projects that showcase his multifaceted talent.About Nathan KesselNathan Kessel is a highly influential social media content creator, known for his comedy and lifestyle series and authentic engagement. With more than 15 million followers across various social platforms, Kessel continues to be a prominent figure in the digital landscape.About KB Media Group:KB Media Group is a leading media agency specializing in public relations, brand development, and strategic campaigns. Led by veteran publicist Kelli Bloomquist, the agency has a proven track record of elevating the profiles of influential figures and brands across a wide range of industries, creating lasting impressions in the media landscape.

