Creating A Life Of Abundance Authors Recognized As Award-Winning Finalists In The Goody Business Book Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo of book and Award

"Embark on a journey of entrepreneurial triumph! Award-winning book 'Creating A Life Of Abundance' inspires success in business and relationships."

NEWPORT, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Creating A Life of Abundance" Authors Recognized as Award-Winning Finalists in the Goody Business Book AwardsThe dynamic duo Andrew Hanson and Meghan Douglas Hanson, along with six other accomplished co-authors, have achieved a remarkable milestone as their book, "Creating A Life Of Abundance: A Couple's Journey Together in Business, Real Estate and Short-term Rentals," has been honored as award-winning finalists in the prestigious Goody Business Book Awards.The book has not only received recognition but has also garnered positive feedback, including a 5.0 out of 5 stars endorsement from Rocky Lalvani, a Fractional CFO and a Certified Mike Michalowicz, Profit First Coach. This review highlights the book's authenticity and its valuable insights for entrepreneurs.With its success in mind, we are eager to explore the possibility of a collaboration with, recognizing the alignment of our book with your organization's interests and mission. "Creating a Life of Abundance" delivers empowering messages that we believe would resonate well with your audience.Readers have praised the book for its engaging storytelling and practical advice for overcoming obstacles and making tough decisions in both business and relationships. The recognition as award-winning finalists in the Goody Business Book Awards in the category of entrepreneurism further solidifies the book's status as a must-read for those interested in entrepreneurship and creating success in both professional and personal aspects of life.For media inquiries, interviews with these Cash Street Advisors Authors, or to review copies for media releases, please contact:Cash Street Advisors Press : Attn Meghan @ Email- ...PO BOX 714, Newport, NH 03773About the AuthorsAndrew Hanson and Meghan Douglas Hanson, alongside their co-authors Steve Duffley, Christine Duffley, Ryan Duffy, Shae Duffy, Dave Menapace and Kim Menapace bring a wealth of experience and insights to "Creating A Life Of Abundance." Their journey in the real estate and short-term rental industries has not only shaped their entrepreneurial success but has also inspired readers to pursue their own paths to abundance. Just read the reviews!About the Goody Business Book AwardsThe Goody Business Book Awards recognize excellence in business literature, highlighting books that provide valuable insights, innovation, and inspiration to a global audience. Award-winning finalists represent the pinnacle of achievement in the business book genre.Amazon Book ReviewRocky Lalvani, Fractional CFO, and a Certified Mike Michalowicz, Profit First Coach, have both reviewed "Creating A Life Of Abundance" with a stellar 5.0 out of 5 stars, emphasizing the book's authenticity and invaluable insights for entrepreneurs.Collaborative OpportunitiesWith its positive reception and alignment with relatable and authentic interests, we are excited about the possibility of getting the word out to readers through more media. "Creating a Life of Abundance" delivers empowering messages that resonate well with diverse audiences.To provide you with more insights, please visit our Amazon page for additional review and to purchase your copy. For bulk purchases can be conveniently arranged through IngramSpark, and we are open to discussing any inquiries or providing further information at your convenience.Connect with the Authors on our website atInstagram @cashstreetcoupleE-mail: ...At Cash Street Advisors Press, we are passionate about collaborating with visionary leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business owners like you to create impactful books that inspire and educate.We are not just your typical publisher; we're a dynamic blend of mentor, coach, and referral resource, dedicated to guiding you through every step of your publishing journey. Our expertise in storytelling and financial education ensures that your message resonates with readers worldwide.

Cash Street Advisors Press

+1 603-558-0962

...

Cash Street Advisors Press