Angelink Earns Triple Nominations For Esteemed Crowdsourcing Week Awards

World's First AI-Driven Crowdfunding Platform Celebrated

- Gerry Poirier, CEO and Founder of AngeLink

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AngeLink, the world's first AI-driven crowdfunding platform and a leading innovator in social impact, proudly announces its nomination for three prestigious awards from Crowdsourcing Week. AngeLink's relentless pursuit of excellence in crowdsourcing, fintech, and marketplace solutions has garnered recognition in the categories of Boldest Crowdsourcing Award, Boldest Fintech Award, and Boldest Marketplace Award.

Crowdsourcing Week, a globally renowned platform that celebrates and recognizes trailblazers in various industries, has honored AngeLink with nominations for the following prestigious awards:

Boldest Crowdsourcing Award:

This category recognizes AngeLink's commitment to pushing the boundaries of crowdfunding, showcasing the company's innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in harnessing the power of community to achieve remarkable outcomes.

Boldest Fintech Award:

As a leading player in the fintech landscape, AngeLink's nomination for the Boldest Fintech Award highlights its significant contributions to shaping the future of financial technology. The company's cutting-edge solutions, AI-powered platform, and strategic vision have set new benchmarks in the fintech industry.

Boldest Marketplace Award:

The nomination for the Boldest Marketplace Award reflects AngeLink's excellence in developing and maintaining a dynamic and impactful marketplace. This recognition is a testament to the company's ability to create a thriving ecosystem that supports campaign organizers, engages donors, and ultimately fosters community.

AngeLink has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership. The nominations from Crowdsourcing Week serve as a validation of AngeLink's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in crowdsourcing, fintech, and marketplace solutions.

"We are thrilled and honored to have AngeLink nominated for not one, but three BOLD Awards. The recognition in the Boldest Crowdsourcing, Boldest Marketplace, and Boldest FinTech categories is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of the entire AngeLink team. This acknowledgment fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of crowdfunding and fintech industries. We are grateful for the recognition and excited about the future possibilities that lie ahead for AngeLink," said Gerry Poirier, CEO and Founder of AngeLink.

The winners will be announced at the Crowdsourcing Week Awards Gala on March 22, 2024, where industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries will come together to celebrate the achievements and contributions of organizations that are shaping the future.

ABOUT ANGELINK:

AngeLink, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform at the forefront of technological innovation and social impact. Built and powered by women, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge technology solutions with a personal empathetic approach. The world's first AI-powered crowdfunding platform, AngeLink is backed by eight pending-patents that accelerate the success of fundraising for individuals and communities. Supporting healthcare, emergencies, natural disasters, small businesses, and charities, AngeLink is reimagining crowdfunding. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink supports local, global, personal, and professional campaigns to empower female-forward missions and underserved communities.



