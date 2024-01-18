Harlem Fine Arts Show HFAS16: Red Dot Opening Night Showcases Harlem's Worldwide Artistic Reach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Art Lady 2023 by Michael Escoffrey

Art Lady 2023 by Michael Escoffrey

HFAS16 Booths Available Now

Radiance Beyond Boundaries: A Global Artistic Odyssey Breaking Geographical Barriers

- Dion Clarke, Founder, Harlem Fine Arts ShowNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled in the heart of midtown Manhattan, the Harlem Fine Arts Show entering its 16th season presents HFAS16 and proudly announces its Red Dot Opening Night celebration scheduled for Friday, February 23, 2024. This year, the event returns to Hell's Kitchen, reembracing a broader canvas at the Glasshouse, a luxuriously modern venue located at 660 12th Avenue, NY, NY 10019 between 48th x 49th Street.True New Yorkers know that Harlem reaches far beyond its geographical location and its influence knows no boundaries. HFAS16 aims to capitalize upon that while exposing the world to the boundless beauty and artistic excellence, not only of Harlem's local talent but also of artists from around the globe. This unique evening becomes a celebration of art and culture, positioning itself as a unifying force for the wider art-loving community. It draws together patrons, artists, and organizations dedicated to enriching society through the transformative power of the arts, fostering a global dialogue that transcends boundaries and showcases the diverse and exceptional expressions of contemporary artists worldwide.Diverse Benefactors Join the CauseThis year's show has attracted well established benefactors such as the NAACP Mid-Manhattan Branch, the Greater Bronx (NY) Chapter of The Links, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Tau Omega Chapter, the Share for Life Foundation, Inc., and the Morehouse Manhattan Alumni Association.The show continuously relies on the helping hand from dedicated organizational partners and no one knows that better than HFAS16 Founder Dion Clarke.“I am profoundly grateful to our esteemed benefactors-Their generosity echoes the shared values that drive us to build a stronger and more vibrant community through the transformative power of the arts. Together, we embark on a journey of gratitude, creativity, and shared vision, shaping the cultural landscape of Harlem and beyond.”A Collective CommitmentThe collaboration between HFAS16 and its benefactors signals a shared commitment to making a positive impact on society. As individuals come together to appreciate and support the arts, the event simultaneously contributes to societal betterment by aligning with organizations dedicated to fostering positive change.Honoring Community PartnersHFAS16 extends gratitude to community partners, including Belongó | Afro Latin Jazz Alliance of NY, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Harlem Arts Alliance, Harlem Business Alliance, NYC Tourism, NY Waterway, Volunteer Divas & Divos, Today Tixs Group, and more. These partnerships enrich the event, creating an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere.HFAS16 also proudly announces its participation in the upcoming Harlem Arts Alliance Townhall, scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 4 PM. The townhall, co-hosted by the Harlem Arts Alliance (HAA) in partnership with the Arts & Culture Committees of Community Boards 9 & 10, will unfold at The Robert Frederick Smith Center for Performing Arts at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, 679 Riverside Drive @ 145th Street. This engagement underscores HFAS16's dedication to actively participating in the vibrant cultural conversations shaping Harlem's artistic landscape.For media inquiries and sponsorships, contact Theresa O'Neal Redd at ....Special Offers for Diverse AudiencesGroup Sales (10+) and Student Tickets Special Offer are available, opening doors for diverse audiences to engage with and savor the HFAS16 experience.An Opportunity to VolunteerThere is still time to become a volunteer and contribute to the success of HFAS16. Join in making a difference and being part of this transformative celebration of art and community.About the Harlem Fine Arts ShowThe Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is the largest touring African diaspora art show in the United States, showcasing contemporary paintings, sculpture, and photography. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has welcomed over 80,000 visitors, journeyed to more than 10 cities, and collaborated with leading galleries and artists. HFAS serves as a platform for African diaspora artists, offering opportunities for exhibition, sales, internships, scholarships, and contributing to the professional development of emerging artists.#HFAS16#HarlemFineArtsShow#buyblackartVisit our website: hfas/nyc2024Watch Trailer Video:

THERESA ONEAL

Global Spectrum Group LLC

+ + +1 9174457495

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube