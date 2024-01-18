Army Veteran Brandon Lovingier Launches Financial Literacy Blog To Help Enlisted Members With Financial Decisions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brandon

- Brandon LovingierSEVERNA PARK,, MD, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enlisted Money, founded by Army veteran Brandon Lovingier, is on a mission to empower enlisted military members to make informed financial decisions while still on active duty. The website, , provides valuable and free financial education, offering a wealth of resources to guide military personnel towards a financially secure future.Brandon Lovingier, ChFC®, MQFP®, known as The Enlisted Money GuyTM, has a remarkable journey from joining the Army straight out of high school to serving over 18 years on active duty, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. His personal experiences, including overcoming financial challenges such as credit card debt and financial struggles, have fueled his commitment to helping others navigate their financial paths.Enlisted Money is more than just a blog; it's a comprehensive platform delivering quality financial education tailored specifically for enlisted service members. Brandon Lovingier's story serves as an inspiration for those looking to achieve financial freedom and build wealth while serving in the military.Lovingier earned his Chartered Financial Consultant – ChFC® designation in 2022 and stands as one of the pioneering Military Qualified Financial Planner – MQFP® designation holders. His dedication to financial education has led him to speak at MilMoneyCon and mentor fellow service members on their unique journey towards financial independence.Join the conversation and access valuable financial insights by visiting Enlisted Money at .Connect with Enlisted Money on social media using the following hashtags:#enlistedmoney #finance #planning #veteran #militaryFor media inquiries, please contact:Robert GarciaEditor, ShiftLifeDesignEmail: ...About Enlisted Money:Enlisted Money, founded by Army veteran Brandon Lovingier, is a platform dedicated to providing free and high-quality financial education and tools to enlisted military members. With a focus on empowering individuals to make better financial decisions, Enlisted Money offers valuable resources and insights to help military personnel achieve financial freedom. Explore their offerings at . Enlisted Money is located at 120 South Central Ave, Clayton, MO 63105

