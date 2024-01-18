Pakistan Forms High-Level Committee For Smooth Conduct Of General Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Jan 19 (IANS) Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwar

The seven-member committee, consisting of federal ministers and senior provincial officials, will implement directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the smooth and orderly conducting of general elections, according to a notification from the office on Thursday.

The committee would oversee the security arrangements for the elections, and resolve matters regarding administrative arrangements, said the notification, Xinhua news agency reported.

The high-level committee would also issue directions for urgent requirements of additional security where law and order situation requires.

According to the ECP, Febeuary 8 is the official date for general elections in the South Asian country.

--IANS

int/khz