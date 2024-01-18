Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:



Consolidated Net Income: $3,313,744

Earnings Per Share: $123.32

Return on Average Equity: 16.94%

Return on Average Assets: 1.23% Return on Average Risk-Weighted Assets: 3.16%

In Q4 2023, Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. recorded a net income of $3,313,744, compared to $2,842,738 in Q3 2023 and $2,584,659 in Q4 2022. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 2023 was $123.32, relative to $105.79 in Q3 2023 and $96.18 in Q4 2022.

Annual 2023 Financial Highlights:



Consolidated Net Income: $8,831,187

Earnings Per Share: $328.64

Return on Average Equity: 11.90%

Return on Average Assets: 0.86% Return on Average Risk-Weighted Assets: 2.06%

The total earnings reported for 2023 amounted to $8,831,187, compared to $8,281,180 in 2022. The EPS for 2023 was $328.64, compared to $324.26 in the prior year.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.'s balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, showed total assets of $1.205 billion, compared to $1.151 billion at the end of Q3 2023 and $1.031 billion at the end of Q4 2022. Total deposits as of December 31, 2023, were $1.112 billion, compared to $1.067 billion at the end of Q3 2023 and $953 million at the end of Q4 2022.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.:

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is a Delaware corporation and the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"). The Company operates under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (12 U.S.C. § 1841 et seq.) and is under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Federal Reserve Board. Its common stock is privately held, with 269 shareholders as of December 31, 2023. Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., a national banking association, operates under Charter No. 24755 conferred by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), in accordance with the provisions of the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C. §§ 21-216d). The Bank has distinct authorization from the OCC to conduct fiduciary activities as delineated under 12 U.S.C. § 92a and as further set forth in 12 CFR Part 9. The Bank is under the comprehensive regulatory and supervisory framework of the OCC, as outlined in the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C. §§ 21-216d). Furthermore, the Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), holding Certificate Number 58595. This membership places the Bank under the supplementary regulatory oversight of the FDIC, pursuant to 12 U.S.C. § 1811 et seq.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, potential options to finance potential future growth, or results of Chain Bridge's operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only Chain Bridge's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "may," "would," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" and "target" and similar expressions or the negative of such words. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Important factors that could have such a result include: market interest rates and inflation; disruptions in the financial markets; economic conditions; changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including capital and liquidity requirements affecting Chain Bridge's businesses, and Chain Bridge's ability to address those requirements; actions by government agencies, including those that impact money supply; Chain Bridge's ability to maintain its reputation; Chain Bridge's ability to access adequate sources of funding and liquidity; Chain Bridge's ability to effectively defend itself against cyber-attacks and other attempts by unauthorized parties to access its or its customers' information or to disrupt its systems; Chain Bridge's ability to attract and retain key personnel; adverse judicial or regulatory proceedings; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions, including non-bank financial technology providers; changes in customer behavior; and changes in customers', suppliers' and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Chain Bridge does not assume any duty and does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. The Company's and the Bank's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.