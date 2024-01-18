Upstream Appoints John Way As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) John Way Brings Financial Expertise to Strengthen UpStream's Mission in Senior Healthcare

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpStream, a leader in managed services for senior healthcare, proudly announces the appointment of John Way as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2nd. John Way, known for his vast experience in financial leadership across various industries, is set to drive UpStream's strategic financial initiatives, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence in the senior healthcare sector.

Lankford Wade, CEO of UpStream, stated, "We are excited to have John Way join us. His expertise in finance and strategy and proven track record across a diverse set of organizations will play a crucial role as we continue to refine and strengthen our healthcare delivery model, ensuring the best possible outcomes for seniors."

John's career includes influential roles in organizations such as United Health Group, Proto Labs, and Virtual Radiologic. His contributions to these companies have been marked by a keen focus on initiatives that reshaped operational and financial frameworks. His unique perspective on the intersection of finance, technology, and healthcare makes him an ideal fit for UpStream. His strategic approach to financial management, together with his experience in technology-driven healthcare environments, aligns perfectly with UpStream's goals of delivering top-tier care to seniors.

John's appointment is timely as UpStream continues its dedication to providing high-quality healthcare services, currently supporting over 100k seniors through UpStream partnered practices. His depth of experience and strategic vision are anticipated to significantly bolster UpStream's financial and operational performance.

As John Way assumes his new responsibilities, UpStream acknowledges the substantial contributions of Brendan Shanahan, the outgoing CFO. His leadership and strategic vision have been pivotal in UpStream's growth and success. The company extends its heartfelt thanks to Brendan for his unwavering commitment and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About UpStream

UpStream Healthcare is at the forefront of providing managed services to improve healthcare for seniors. Its innovative platform integrates the efforts of physicians, pharmacists, and nurses in primary care practices, focusing on delivering better outcomes and value in senior healthcare.

Follow UpStream on LinkedIn

SOURCE UpStream Care