sbe , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class hotels, restaurants, lounges and nightclubs, is proud to announce their newest culinary partnership with award-winning, two-time James Beard Foundation Award Finalist, Chef Wes Avila (Guerilla Tacos, Angry Egret Dinette, KA'TEEN, Piopiko) and restaurateur Giancarlo Pagani (Mother Wolf, KA'TEEN)

with the opening of MXO. The Mexican concept is the latest restaurant to come out of sbe Chairman and CEO Sam Nazarian's culinary incubator, Disruptive Restaurant Group, in partnership with Los Angeles based HMFC Restaurant Group.

Chef Wes Avila of MXO

Slated to open in Spring 2024 on La Cienega, MXO, meaning "Mexican Origins," is a contemporary Mexican Steakhouse centered around wood-fire cooking in the heart of the culinary epicenter of West Hollywood. Chef Avila was particularly inspired by his most recent travels to Monterrey, where the bustling culinary scene catalyzed the creation of the MXO concept, all the while paying homage to his roots and Mexican culinary tradition.

The revenant institution is the latest concept from Chef Wes Avila, who is an award-winning culinary icon in Los Angeles known for his nuanced blend of regional California and Mexican Cuisine. Chef Avila began his career with stints in L'Auberge, Marché and Le Comptoir. He is best known for the meteoric rise of Guerrilla Tacos, which he started as an experimental street cart that eventually became a roving food truck, and subsequently, an award-winning brick and mortar restaurant in Los Angeles' Arts District; in 2017, Avila was a James Beard Semi-Finalist in the category, 'Best Chef, West,' while in 2019 Guerilla Tacos received a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide to California. In 2020, Avila opened Piopiko Tacos as a culinary partner with Ace Hotel Kyoto as well Angry Egret Dinette, a genre-bending ode to Los Angeles' street food culture, located in Chinatown's Mandarin Plaza. Most recently, Avila opened Ka'teen in Hollywood and launched a brand with sbe's C3 platform called Me Tacos by Tastemade in collaboration with the modern media company with its first location in New York.

MXO was a ground up remodel to fit the concept and was designed by celebrity designer Jae Omar, who counts Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Zedd and LA Rams head coach Sean McVay among past buyers of his creations.

This announcement comes on the heels of sbe's recently-announced

equity partnership with global music icon, Marc Anthony and his company Magnus. In addition, sbe announced its $7 Million commitment for Zouk LA, and a transformative $18 Million into the buildout of Casa Dani and Katsuya Century City. These two projects, together with the $12 Million buildout by HMFC Restaurant Group for MXO drive a collective $37 Million injection into the city, revitalizing the heart of Los Angeles.

Quotes

Sam Nazarian , Chairman & CEO, sbe stated, "We are thrilled to introduce MXO, a traditional Mexican Steakhouse that embodies the history and soul of this extraordinary cuisine. Our passionate chef, Wes Avila has had a longstanding successful career in Los Angeles and we are excited to showcase his talents on a heightened level. MXO will be an incredible addition to sbe's growing portfolio of upcoming projects in Los Angeles."

Chef Wes Avila

stated, "I am looking forward to taking the next step in my culinary career, working on a unique and deeply personal food concept, in partnership with sbe. The opportunity to blend my heritage with sbe's innovative approach to hospitality promises an exceptional dining experience. Together, we will create a space that celebrates authenticity, and the vibrant flavors and spirit of Mexico."

Giancarlo Pagani

stated, "It is such an honor to be collaborating with Sam Nazarian again, to bring the amazing talent and vision of Wes Avila to life with MXO. This restaurant will be one of a kind, and will become one of the great dining institutions in Los Angeles."

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class hotels, restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Over the last decade, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations; the lifestyle platform included over 100 hotels and 150 restaurants and lounges. In 2020, Sam Nazarian shifted his focus to the culinary and nightlife world by launching Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG.) DRG incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants and lounges include: Casa Dani, by three Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia; Citizens; Katsuya, by Chef Katsuya Uechi; Kumi; MXO by Wes Avila, Doheny Room; HYDE; LiFE; and S Bar. Sam Nazarian has consistently demonstrated his ability to anticipate and shape the future of hospitality and gastronomy. With his unwavering passion, entrepreneurial prowess, and a portfolio of iconic brands, Sam has cemented his position as a trailblazer in both the hospitality and culinary world for generations to come. To learn more, visit sbe .

