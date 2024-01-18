(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The steam traps market size is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a

CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. Emerging heat recovery steam generator technology for power generation drives market growth.

Global energy demand rises due to population growth and economic expansion. Clean energy seeks to meet these needs while complying with emission norms. Despite renewable and nuclear sources, fossil fuels still dominate energy production. Heat recovery steam generators, vital for efficient power production, utilize exhaust gases, boosting electricity output without additional costs, fueling the steam traps market's growth.

Universal-type steam traps

are an emerging market trend.

However,

Faulty steam traps that cause energy loss

challenge market growth.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

View a Free PDF Sample



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steam Traps Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

The market is segmented by End-user (Petroleum, Thermal Power, Chemical, and others), Material (Steel and Iron), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the steam traps market: Armstrong Flow Control, Armstrong International Inc., Ayvaz, Clark Reliance, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., GlobalSpec LLC, MIYAWAKI Inc., Newton Steam Traps Fluid Technology Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Swagelok Co., Thermax Ltd., TLV Co. Ltd., Uni Klinger Ltd., Velan Inc., Watson McDaniel Co., and Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Steam Traps Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 5.25% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

The Steam Traps Market is driven by the growing demand for energy efficiency in industrial processes, particularly in boiler systems. With a focus on condensate recovery, steam trap technologies such as mechanical, thermodynamic, float and thermostatic, inverted bucket, bimetallic, disc, and piston traps are gaining prominence. Industries prioritize steam trap monitoring, testing, and maintenance for optimal performance. The market sees trends in steam system optimization across process industries and HVAC systems. Key aspects include pressure reduction, temperature control, corrosion prevention, leak detection, and the integration of steam trap sensors. Non-return valves play a crucial role in enhancing steam quality, while trap sizing is essential for efficient operation. Overall, the market is witnessing a shift towards comprehensive steam trap solutions, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and resource utilization.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The petroleum segment will contribute majorly to the market growth.

Maintaining a robust steam system is crucial for refineries, providing high-quality steam. Efficient condensate removal via steam traps ensures system integrity. Growing demand for petroleum products fuels refinery activities, driving steam trap demand. The oil industry, reaching a balanced state, sees growth led by the US, Brazil, Canada, and Norway, ensuring global supply. Investments continue to meet future oil demand amid robust industry growth.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Related Reports:

The

industrial steam peeler market size is expected to increase to USD 173.5 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.19%.

The steam turbine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,416.12 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Material

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About

Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus

on emerging market trends and provide

actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio