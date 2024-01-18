New Flight From Los Angeles And San Francisco To Chiang Mai, Thailand With STARLUX Airlines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Los Angeles in collaboration with STARLUX Airlines, is excited to announce the launch of flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Chiang Mai, a captivating cultural destination in Thailand. Starting January 16th, STARLUX Airlines, renowned for their premium service will provide convenient access to the vibrant region of Northern Thailand.

Best Places to Visit in Chiang Mai, Thailand

In celebration of this new venture, TAT Los Angeles and STARLUX Airlines hosted a cultural event on January 16th at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The event featured the unique traditions of Chiang Mai and highlight TAT's dedication to fostering US-Thailand travel.

Passengers on the inaugural flight from LAX received special "Elephant Pants" to symbolize the hospitality that awaits them in Chiang Mai.

"We are delighted to partner with STARLUX Airlines to provide seamless flights from the USA directly to Chiang Mai's vibrant atmosphere," said Pornpan Intratat, Director of TAT Los Angeles. "This initiative aligns with our goal to position Thailand as a top travel choice, showcasing the distinct cultural experiences available in Chiang Mai."

Chiang Mai, nestled in the mountainous region of Northern Thailand, is a city steeped in rich cultural heritage, ancient temples, and picturesque landscapes. Its vibrant markets, traditional performances, and breathtaking natural beauty make it a must-visit destination. Explore the historic Old City, visit the sacred Wat Phra Singh, or embark on an adventure to the lush Doi Inthanon National Park. Chiang Mai offers a diverse range of experiences, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity. Uncover more at Thailandinsider

"We look forward to presenting these new routes that connect the USA to the enchanting city of Chiang Mai," said Mike Wang, General Manager, STARLUX North America. "Our commitment to superior travel experiences is evident in this initiative, which also bolsters our network from the USA to Taipei, Bangkok, and now Chiang Mai."

TAT Los Angeles is enthusiastic about cultivating this partnership with STARLUX Airlines and extends a warm invitation to more explorers to discover Thailand's wonders through this convenient route at starlux-airlines/en-US

Please note that the flight from LAX/SFO to Chiang Mai involves transfers via Taipei.

About the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was established in 1960 by the Royal Thai Government for tourism promotion. With a US presence since 1965, TAT operates offices in New York and Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit Thailandinsider

About STARLUX Airlines

STARLUX Airlines currently operates 21 aircraft and plans to add 5 wide-body planes next year, expanding its network. Flights to North America include Los Angeles and San Francisco, with the latter increasing to daily flights from March 20. A new route to Seattle is expected in the second half of the year, forming a hub network by the fourth quarter. For flight details, visit

