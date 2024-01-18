Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2023 Performance

The total return on the Fund's net asset value for 2023 was 2.5%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were -1.3% and 12.6%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17%), returned 1.0%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 1.0%.

The Fund paid $1.35 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2023, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.2%, exceeding the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.

The 2023 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2024.



ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/23)