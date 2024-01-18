Absolute Tile And E-Title Direct Announces David Fernandez As Managing Partner / Co-CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The new era in Title insurance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Title and E title direct, leading title agencies in industry for almost two decades, specializing in all aspects of title insurance. Known for offering a comprehensive range of services, from Title Insurance, Title Searches, Deed Preparations, Escrow Services, Survey Reading, and Transfer Documents.In the saturated title insurance market, Absolute Title differentiates itself with proprietary software, Title Track and a staff of industry experts and specialists with over 15+ years of experience.The company's most recent bold industry statement, announcing David Fernandez as Co-CEO and Managing Partner. David exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit in its purest form with a broad background in construction, project management, mortgage lending, and property sales. While always having been on the buying side of the Title Insurance experience, with this next step David hopes to change the business status quo by empowering Attorneys, Real Estate professionals, and Developers by providing them with the all the industry technology, expertise and talent needed to deliver the level of performance they want to carry forward to their clients.Reflecting on the milestone, Fernandez is quoted,“our success is attributed to the belief that we remove the concept of Title insurance as a commodity that any agency can provide, by understanding our clients' needs and customizing their interaction to the way they do business, rather than simply having them to conform to the standard way it's been done.”Fernandez's visionary leadership and relentless commitment to excellence will only further position Absolute Title as a trusted partner in business to achieve breakthrough performance for anyone involved in a real estate transaction.As Absolute embarks on this next chapter, it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries, execution, and performance optimization. The firm's unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding value and fostering long-term partnerships will continue to drive its success in the future.

