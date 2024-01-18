(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market

is estimated to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 22.23% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress.

APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The declining prices of Li-ion batteries is a key factor driving market growth.

Decreased Li-ion battery costs result from enhanced production scale and manufacturing efficiency. Additionally, lower prices of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide are anticipated to boost market growth.

The increasing demand for Li-ion batteries in locomotives is a major trend in the market.

However,

The lack of supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure is one of the significant challenges restricting

market growth.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (automobile, industrial, and locomotive), vehicle type (hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and other vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The automobile segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

This Li-ion BMS segment includes e-scooters, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, electric cars, electric buses, and electric trucks. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing operational revival and investment recovery.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise

historic data

(2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems For Vehicles Market

– Market Dynamics

The Lithium-Ion Battery Management System (BMS) in the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market faces multifaceted challenges. Key among these is ensuring energy efficiency and prolonging battery cycle life while maintaining battery safety and health, crucial in automotive technology. Managing battery chemistry involves precise State of Charge (SOC) and State of Health (SOH) assessments, essential for reliable battery health monitoring and diagnostics. Additionally, battery pack cell balancing, thermal management, and voltage and current regulation are critical for optimal performance. Challenges also extend to integrating with charging infrastructure, including smart charging and renewable energy integration, vital for sustainable electric mobility.

The BMS must address electric vehicle range concerns, aligning with vehicle electrification trends. Furthermore, advancements in power electronics, battery temperature control, and energy management are necessary to support battery degradation mitigation. Lastly, evolving battery manufacturing processes must adapt to these technological needs, ensuring efficient battery testing and reinforcing the overall impact of BMS in the EV market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

What are the key data covered in this Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems For Vehicles Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems For Vehicles Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems For Vehicles Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market companies

