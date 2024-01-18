(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market by Solution, Deployment Type and Industry Vertical 2023 - 2028" report has been added to

The report evaluates the solution and service market for enterprise automation including various functions such as sales and marketing automation, supply chain automation, human resource automation, accounting and finance automation, customer service automation, and other functions.

The report also evaluates the hardware, software, and service market of various segments of smart factory and manufacturing technology including industrial sensing systems, automation and control systems, industrial robots, machine vision systems, enterprise-level control systems, asset performance management solutions, industrial 3D printing solutions, and industrial safety systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Defining Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy

2.2 Industry 4.0: IoT to Smart Factory

2.3 Enterprise Autonomy: Manual-RPA-IPA-Cognitive Automation

2.4 Market Dynamic Analysis

2.5 Pandemic Impact Analysis: Positive and Negative Impact Issues

2.6 Value Chain Analysis

2.7 Regulatory Scenario Analysis

2.8 Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.9 Recent Industry Development

3 Autonomy Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Smart Factories and Manufacturing Systems

3.2 Enterprise Function Automation

3.3 Enabling Technology Analysis

4 Company Analysis

4.1. Factory Automation Companies



ABB

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Honeywell International

Yokogawa Electric

Schneider Electric

Endress+Hauser Group Services

SAP



Oracle

IBM

Cisco Systems

Microsoft

Ubisense

Omron Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

WIKA Alexander Wiegand

Dwyer Instruments

Stratasys

3D Systems

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

KROHNE Messtechnik

Azbil Corporation

Vega Grieshaber

Danfoss

Kuka

Triditive

Roboze

SoftGripping

Zivid

Enersis Suisse

Inxpect

Algolux

Intuitive

EAVE

RIOS Intelligent Machines

Canary Labs

Fuelics PC

Ultimaker

Nano Dimension

Deep Learning Robotics

Pick-IT

OnRobot

TriVision IFS (Clevest Solutions)



Rockwell Automation

Honeywell International

Texas Instruments

Panasonic



STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Siemens

Amphenol

Dwyer Instruments Bosch Sensortec

2 Sensing Companies

4.3 Industrial Robots Companires



ABB

Yaskawa Electric

Kuka

Fanuc Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

DENSO

NACHI-FUJIKOSH

Seiko Epson

Durr Group

Universal Robots

Omron

b+m Surface Systems

Staubli International

COMAU

Franka Emika

Panasonic

Shibaura Machine

Robotiq

Schunk

Piab AB

OnRobot A/S

Energid Technology

IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME

ST Robotics

CMA Robotics

Delta Electronics HAHN Group



4.4 Autonomous Mobile Robot Companies



ABB

Align Production Systems

HAHN Group

IAM Robotics

JASCI Software

Koerber AG

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin

MIDEA Group

OMRON

Robotnik Automation

SESTO Robotics

Stanley Robotics

Teradyne

Thales

Boeing

Vecna Robotics

Zebra Technologies

QinetiQ Toyota Motor

4.5 Industrial 3D Printing Companies



Stratasys

3D Systems

Materialise

EOS

GE Additive

ExOne

Voxeljet

HP Development

SLM Solutions

Renishaw plc

Proto Labs Inc.

Optomec Inc.

Exail Technologies

Ultimaker

Tiertime

XYZprinting

Hoganas

Covestro

Desktop Metal Inc.

Nano Dimension

Formlabs

Carbon

Trumpf Markforged

4.6 Industrial Safety Solution Companies



Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Emerson Electric

Baker Hughes

HIMA

Yokogawa Electric Omron

4.7 Asset Performance Management Companies



ABB

Aspen Technology

AVEVA Group

Bentley Systems

DNV

GE Digital

IBM

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Siemens Energy

4.8 Machine Vision System Companies



Allied Vision Technologies

Basler

Cognex

Keyence

LMI Technologies

National Instruments

OMRON

Sick Tordivel

4.9 Enterprise Automation Companies



IBM

Oracle

Software

Salesforce

Microsoft

Appian

Pegasystems

DXC Technology Company

AgilePoint

Nintex UK

ServiceNow

Open Text

Enterprise Automation

Integrify

UiPath

Ninox

BigTime Software

Kissflow

ProcessMaker

FinancialForce

Kantata

Workato

Accelo

Wipro

Capgemini

Infosys

Cognizant

Atos

Tech Mahindra

Xerox

Accenture

HCL Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services

Genpact

Laserfiche

Bizagi

TIBCO Software

Creatio

Newgen Software Technologies

Bonitasoft

Kofax

FlowForma

AuraQuantic

Automation Hero

Quickbase Cortex

5 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market

5.2 Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market by Segment

5.3 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market by Segment 2023 - 2028

5.4 Global Enterprise Automation Market by Module 2023 - 2028

6 Conclusions and Recommendations

