The report evaluates the solution and service market for enterprise automation including various functions such as sales and marketing automation, supply chain automation, human resource automation, accounting and finance automation, customer service automation, and other functions.
The report also evaluates the hardware, software, and service market of various segments of smart factory and manufacturing technology including industrial sensing systems, automation and control systems, industrial robots, machine vision systems, enterprise-level control systems, asset performance management solutions, industrial 3D printing solutions, and industrial safety systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Defining Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy
2.2 Industry 4.0: IoT to Smart Factory
2.3 Enterprise Autonomy: Manual-RPA-IPA-Cognitive Automation
2.4 Market Dynamic Analysis
2.5 Pandemic Impact Analysis: Positive and Negative Impact Issues
2.6 Value Chain Analysis
2.7 Regulatory Scenario Analysis
2.8 Competitive Landscape Analysis
2.9 Recent Industry Development
3 Autonomy Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Smart Factories and Manufacturing Systems
3.2 Enterprise Function Automation
3.3 Enabling Technology Analysis
4 Company Analysis
4.1. Factory Automation Companies
ABB Emerson Electric Rockwell Automation General Electric Mitsubishi Electric Siemens Honeywell International Yokogawa Electric Schneider Electric Endress+Hauser Group Services SAP
Oracle IBM Cisco Systems Microsoft Ubisense Omron Corporation Fanuc Corporation WIKA Alexander Wiegand Dwyer Instruments Stratasys 3D Systems Fuji Electric Hitachi KROHNE Messtechnik Azbil Corporation Vega Grieshaber Danfoss Kuka Triditive Roboze SoftGripping Zivid Enersis Suisse Inxpect Algolux Intuitive EAVE RIOS Intelligent Machines Canary Labs Fuelics PC Ultimaker Nano Dimension Deep Learning Robotics Pick-IT OnRobot TriVision IFS (Clevest Solutions)
2 Sensing Companies
Rockwell Automation Honeywell International Texas Instruments Panasonic
STMicroelectronics TE Connectivity Siemens Amphenol Dwyer Instruments Bosch Sensortec
4.3 Industrial Robots Companires
ABB Yaskawa Electric Kuka Fanuc Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Kawasaki Heavy Industries DENSO NACHI-FUJIKOSH Seiko Epson Durr Group Universal Robots Omron b+m Surface Systems Staubli International COMAU Franka Emika Panasonic Shibaura Machine Robotiq Schunk Piab AB OnRobot A/S Energid Technology IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME ST Robotics CMA Robotics Delta Electronics HAHN Group
4.4 Autonomous Mobile Robot Companies
ABB Align Production Systems HAHN Group IAM Robotics JASCI Software Koerber AG L3Harris Technologies Inc. Lockheed Martin MIDEA Group OMRON Robotnik Automation SESTO Robotics Stanley Robotics Teradyne Thales Boeing Vecna Robotics Zebra Technologies QinetiQ Toyota Motor
4.5 Industrial 3D Printing Companies
Stratasys 3D Systems Materialise EOS GE Additive ExOne Voxeljet HP Development SLM Solutions Renishaw plc Proto Labs Inc. Optomec Inc. Exail Technologies Ultimaker Tiertime XYZprinting Hoganas Covestro Desktop Metal Inc. Nano Dimension Formlabs Carbon Trumpf Markforged
4.6 Industrial Safety Solution Companies
Schneider Electric Honeywell International ABB Rockwell Automation Siemens Emerson Electric Baker Hughes HIMA Yokogawa Electric Omron
4.7 Asset Performance Management Companies
ABB Aspen Technology AVEVA Group Bentley Systems DNV GE Digital IBM Rockwell Automation SAP SE SAS Institute Siemens Energy
4.8 Machine Vision System Companies
Allied Vision Technologies Basler Cognex Keyence LMI Technologies National Instruments OMRON Sick Tordivel
4.9 Enterprise Automation Companies
IBM Oracle Software Salesforce Microsoft Appian Pegasystems DXC Technology Company AgilePoint Nintex UK ServiceNow Open Text Enterprise Automation Integrify UiPath Ninox BigTime Software Kissflow ProcessMaker FinancialForce Kantata Workato Accelo Wipro Capgemini Infosys Cognizant Atos Tech Mahindra Xerox Accenture HCL Technologies Tata Consultancy Services Genpact Laserfiche Bizagi TIBCO Software Creatio Newgen Software Technologies Bonitasoft Kofax FlowForma AuraQuantic Automation Hero Quickbase Cortex
5 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028
5.1 Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market
5.2 Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market by Segment
5.3 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market by Segment 2023 - 2028
5.4 Global Enterprise Automation Market by Module 2023 - 2028
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
